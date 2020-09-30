UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupts In Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

Fire erupts in Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus service

Fire erupted in Islamabad bound Metro Bus near Rehman Abad Metro Bus Station in Rawalpindi, a private news channel reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Fire erupted in Islamabad bound Metro Bus near Rehman Abad Metro Bus Station in Rawalpindi, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.

The report said that the incident took place when engine of a bus of Rawalpindi Islamabad Metro Bus Service caught fire at its Rehman Abad Station which was soon extinguished by rescue teams.

All the passengers on board were safely evacuated during rescue operation on instant arrival of rescue teams at the site.

