Fire Erupts In Rawalpindi Sasta Bazar

28 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 10:18 PM

At least 26 shops and several push carts were burnt into ashes standing loss of Rs 2.8 million in a massive fire at Chour Harpal Sasta Bazaar on Peshawar Road on Tuesday

Clouds of thick smoke could be seen even from miles away.

Firefighters of Rescue 1122 and other civic bodies rushed to spot and extinguished fire.

Similarly, fire brigades of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) also participated in operation.

A rescue official told at least 26 shops and several pushcarts were completely gutted by the fire which has been finally extinguished.

Most of shops in the bazaar have used clothes,bags and etc, he added.

Witnesses said that the fire erupted around 1 pm and was caused of welding work at a nearby shop. However, no casualties were reported so far.

Assistant Commissioner cantonment Noshin Israr visited Sasta Bazaar and has extended deep shock and grief over a massive fire incident in which over 26 shops were gutted.

She also expressed solidarity with the affected families over this unfortunate tragedy.

Due to eruption of fire, massive traffic jam witnessed on Peshawar Road causing troubles for commuters and pedestrians.

Traffic wardens, following order of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan were reached to maintain traffic.

