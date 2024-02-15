Fire Erupts In Residential House In Peshawar
February 15, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A fire suddenly broke out in the house of a person, namely Faheem Khan, in Yousafabad Dir Colony here Thursday, said an official of the Rescue 1122.
He disclosed that the fire erupted due to a short circuit, and as soon as the information was received, the fire vehicle of Rescue 1122 reached the accident site and started extinguishing the fire; however, no casualties were reported as a result.
During the relief activities, firefighters professionally confined the fire to one place and completely brought the fire under control within 30 minutes, the official added.
