UrduPoint.com

Fire Erupts In Sasta Bazaar Near Peshawar Road Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Fire erupts in sasta bazaar near Peshawar road Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :A huge fire broke out in Sasta Bazaar near Peshawar Road Rawalpindi on Tuesday afternoon which engulfed several shops and stalls.

According to initial reports, several shops were gutted in the blaze, which created thick clouds of smoke in the area and made it difficult to breathe.

Rescue 1122 officials said that as soon as the report was received, fire brigade and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation to control the fire.

According to private channels, fire brigade teams are still engaged in putting out the fire.

The police team also helped reduce the traffic jam caused by the fire.

The rescue sources said no one was died or injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire in Sasta Bazaar is yet to be ascertained, officials added.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Fire Police Road Died Traffic Rawalpindi Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Halal food: New dietary plan for Indian cricketers

Halal food: New dietary plan for Indian cricketers

4 minutes ago
 Israel-Dubai trade surges to $700 million: Israeli ..

Israel-Dubai trade surges to $700 million: Israeli diplomat

25 minutes ago
 'Chocolaty hero' Waheed Murad remembered on his 38 ..

'Chocolaty hero' Waheed Murad remembered on his 38th death anniversary

36 minutes ago
 DecoBuild 2021 kicks off Wednesday at Dubai World ..

DecoBuild 2021 kicks off Wednesday at Dubai World Trade Centre

40 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 33,996 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 33,996 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

39 minutes ago
 PFA recovers sub-standard dry milk

PFA recovers sub-standard dry milk

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.