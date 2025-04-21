Fire erupts in school van, children remain unharmed

A potential tragedy was averted on Monday when a school van caught fire due to an electrical short circuit near Nala Sardar in the Sinawan area of Kot Addu. All students and the driver remained safe

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A potential tragedy was averted on Monday when a school van caught fire due to an electrical short circuit near Nala Sardar in the Sinawan area of Kot Addu. All students and the driver remained safe.

According to the police spokesperson, the van was transporting schoolchildren from Kot Addu to Sinawan when sudden sparking triggered the fire.

Rescue 1122 teams and police officials responded immediately and successfully extinguished the flames before the fire could spread further. The timely action ensured the safety of all passengers on board.