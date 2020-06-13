Fire erupts in Services Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :A fire broke out in Sterilization Unit, adjacent to ICU ward of Services Hospital on Saturday.

However, no casualties and injured were reported, whereas the cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit.

According to Rescue-1122, the firefighters reached the spot and extinguished the fire timely but thick smoke was still billowing out of Sterilization Unit till filing of this report.