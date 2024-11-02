Fire erupts in shop following gas cylinder explosion

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A gas cylinder explosion in a shop near Masjid Bazaar Sabir Sweets Abbottabad on Saturday triggered a sudden fire, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Muhammad Arif Khattak reported that Rescue 1122 dispatched four firefighters and an ambulance to the scene.

The narrow streets of the market posed significant challenges for the rescue teams, complicating their efforts to combat the blaze. In light of the fire’s intensity, additional rescue support was urgently requested from the Mansehra district.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported during the fire incident.

Upon arrival, the rescue teams successfully contained the fire in a specific area. Ongoing efforts are focused on extinguishing the flames, with all available resources being utilized. As of now, approximately 70% of the fire has been brought under control.