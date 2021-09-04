UrduPoint.com

Fire Erupts In Sindh High Court Circuit Bench, No Human Loss Occurred

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

Fire erupts in Sindh High Court circuit bench, no human loss occurred

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :A main electric board installed in the premises of the Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench caught fire here Saturday.

The blaze, however, was put down and no damage except to the electric cables occurred in the incident.

An official deployed at the court's security told that the incident happened when the local staff was changing phases in the board.

