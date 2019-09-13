(@FahadShabbir)

A massive fire broke out at Sindh MPA Shehla Raza's office in Karachi on Friday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :A massive fire broke out at Sindh MPA Shehla Raza's office in Karachi on Friday afternoon.

Her office is located in the Old Sindh Secretariat.

Shehla Raza, the former deputy speaker of the Sindh Assembly, is the incumbent women development minister.

Official sources informed that a number of documents and other items have burned in the incident.

Shehla Raza was not in her office at the time of the fire and all the staff have been safely evacuated.

The fire erupted because of short circuit, official sources said, a private news channel reported.

The fire created panic among the people living around the building.

Fire brigades and rescue teams reached the site of fire and busy in extinguishing the fire.

No loss of life has been reported.