Fire Erupts In Sizing Unit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Fire erupts in sizing unit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A factory worker suffered minor burn injuries and two others fell unconscious due to smoke when fire broke out in a sizing unit on Jhang Road on Wednesday.

On being informed, fire tenders and ambulance of Rescue-1122 rushed to the site and controlled the fire.

The victims were provided first aid.

The fire erupted in a wood and cotton warehouse, part of the sizing unit located near 64-Puli on Jhang Road.

