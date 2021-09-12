Fire erupts in superstore at Gulgasht

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The fire broke out at the fifth floor of a five-storey shopping mall located at Bosan road Gulgasht Colony Multan here on Sunday afternoon.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the fire erupted at the fifth floor of the famous shopping mall "Chaseup"due to unknown reasons.

The rescue officials reached the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts by using fire control vehicle in the operation while the cooling process was continued, rescue officials added.

The rescue sources maintained that no one died or wounded in the blaze, however, valuables of worth Rs 30,000 were reduced to ashes while the reason of the fire was still not ascertained.