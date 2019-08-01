UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupts In Thermal Power Station In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 02:58 PM

Fire erupts in thermal power station in Multan

A fire was broke out in Piran Ghaib thermal power station here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :A fire was broke out in Piran Ghaib thermal power station here on Thursday.

According to District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah, the fire erupted into transformer and control room of power station.

After getting information,Rescue teams reached to the spot and brought fire under control and saved goods worth million of rupees.

The cause of fire was not ascertained yet,source added.

