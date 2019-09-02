Fire erupts in transformers' workshop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A fire was erupted in transformers workshop in Faisalabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :A fire was erupted in transformers workshop in Faisalabad on Monday.

According to police sources the fire was started at upper portion of the building that had engulfed the wide area of the workshop located at Canal Road Faisalabad, reported private news channel.

The sources said rescue teams and five vehicles of fire brigade were busy in extinguishing the fire, moreover, due to the oil, kept in the workshop, the fire intensity increased so more fire brigade was called to control the fire.

The police cordoned off the area, no casualty was reported till filing of this report.