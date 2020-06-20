UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupts In Two Different Areas Of Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:55 PM

Fire erupted in two different areas of Islamabad including 'Shah Allah Ditta' and 'Zero Point' was timely extinguished by firefighters on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Fire erupted in two different areas of Islamabad including 'Shah Allah Ditta' and 'Zero Point' was timely extinguished by firefighters on Saturday.

According to police and firebrigade sources, fire was reported in jungle area of Shah Allah Ditta in Golra police station area.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to put off the fire within minutes. However, reason of fire could not be ascertained.

In other incident, the source said that grass and garbage was set on fire near media houses at Zero Point by unknown person. Fire became huge but it was also timely extinguished by firefighters.

No casualty or loss was reported in both incidents, police said.

