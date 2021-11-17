UrduPoint.com

Fire Erupts In Victoria Center Saddar

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:13 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in the Victoria Center shopping mall of busiest markets of the megalopolis in Saddar area on Wednesday.

The shopping center houses the garment shops, and reportedly the fire erupted in third floor of the market.

As many as six fire brigades were busy in controlling the blaze.

Police, Rangers, other rescue workers have rushed to the spot. The effected area has been cordoned off.

