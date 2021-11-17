Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

A fire broke out in the Victoria Center shopping mall of busiest markets of the megalopolis in Saddar area on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in the Victoria Center shopping mall of busiest markets of the megalopolis in Saddar area on Wednesday.

The shopping center houses the garment shops, and reportedly the fire erupted in third floor of the market.

As many as six fire brigades were busy in controlling the blaze.

Police, Rangers, other rescue workers have rushed to the spot. The effected area has been cordoned off.