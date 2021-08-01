UrduPoint.com

Fire Erupts Into Cardboard Warehouse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 01:40 PM

Fire erupts into cardboard warehouse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Fire erupted into a cardboard warehouse due to short circuit at Raam Kali Bahawalpur bypass in which over Rs six million goods burnt to ashes.

According to Rescue officials, fire erupted into a cardboard warehouse owned by Muhammad Riaz s/o Muhammad Tauqir due to short circuit.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started efforts to control the fire.

The teams controlled on fire after one and half hours hectic struggle while cooling process was underway.

