Fire erupts into chemical factory store room

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Goods worth Rs 20 million burnt to ashes as fire erupted into a store room of chemical factory at industrial estate area here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, Rescue control room received a call in which caller said that fire erupted suddenly into store room of factory owned by Aqeel Nawaz and Muhammad Akram near China chowk industrial estate area.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started fire fighting operation and controlled the fire after half an hour struggle hard.

The cooling process was underway till filing the story. However, no human loss was reported in the incident.

The fire might be erupted due to short circuit, Rescue sources informed.