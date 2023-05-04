Fire erupts into decoration shops, goods gutted

Fire broke out into decoration shops near Ayub chowk in which goods worth of million burnt to ashes

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Fire broke out into decoration shops near Ayub chowk in which goods worth of million burnt to ashes.

According to Rescue officials, the fire erupted suddenly into the marriage-related decoration goods shops and started to spread speedily.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started to control on fire. The five fire tenders participated to control fire and no human loss was reported. The cause of the fire couldn't be ascertained yet.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu visited the place of fire and reviewed the rescue operation.

He expressed sympathy with the traders over the financial loss. He said that directions have been issued to find out the cause of the fire.

Assistant Commissioners Abdul Hanan and Sadaf Akbar were also accompanied by him.

Meanwhile, DPO Rana Umer Farooq took notice of the fire incident and a large police contingent reached on the spot.

The police Jawans also took part into the fire extinguishing process along with rescuers.

DPO said that the police was always ready for the safety of the lives and properties of citizens.