Fire Erupts Into Factory Warehouse Due To Short Circuit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Fire erupts into factory warehouse due to short circuit

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Fire broke out into warehouse of a factory due to short circuit and spread in entire factory in chowk Sarwar Shaheed area on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the fire erupted into a tea factory warehouse and it's intensity increased after drums of chemicals exploded in chowk Sarwar Shaheed area of Tehsil Kot Addu.

The goods worth millions of rupee was burnt to ashes but no casualty reported in the incident.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 Control Room dispatched an ambulance and fire vehicle to the spot. The rescue fire fighting staff controlled on fire after three hours struggle hard.

The cooling process was underway.

