Open Menu

Fire Erupts Into Mumtazabad Grid Station Warehouse

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Fire erupts into Mumtazabad grid station warehouse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Fire erupted into a Mumtazabad grid station warehouse here on Thursday evening.

According to Rescue officials, the fire erupted into the old metres scrap warehouse at Mumtazabad grid station which started spreading speedily due to wind storm.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operation with 15 fire vehicles. The old metres of scrap was removed with the help of excavator.

Rescue teams controlled on fire and started cooling process. There was no report of any injured in the incident.

Upon receiving the information, Commissioner Maryam Khan, DC Waseem Hamid Sindhu and CPO reached the spot and monitored the operation.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Fire Vehicles

Recent Stories

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

13 minutes ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

15 minutes ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxem ..

Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22

14 minutes ago
 Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibitio ..

Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened

14 minutes ago
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissione ..

Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

14 minutes ago
 Govt determined to improve standard of education: ..

Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor

14 minutes ago
 Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead ..

Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..

30 minutes ago
 Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on ..

Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari

30 minutes ago
 Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install ..

Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells

30 minutes ago
 ADC chairs agriculture census meeting

ADC chairs agriculture census meeting

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan