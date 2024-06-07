Fire Erupts Into Mumtazabad Grid Station Warehouse
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 12:00 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Fire erupted into a Mumtazabad grid station warehouse here on Thursday evening.
According to Rescue officials, the fire erupted into the old metres scrap warehouse at Mumtazabad grid station which started spreading speedily due to wind storm.
Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operation with 15 fire vehicles. The old metres of scrap was removed with the help of excavator.
Rescue teams controlled on fire and started cooling process. There was no report of any injured in the incident.
Upon receiving the information, Commissioner Maryam Khan, DC Waseem Hamid Sindhu and CPO reached the spot and monitored the operation.
Recent Stories
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor
Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari
Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells
ADC chairs agriculture census meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Sassui pays tribute to late Rasool Bux Palejo5 minutes ago
-
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO13 minutes ago
-
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination15 minutes ago
-
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.14 minutes ago
-
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened14 minutes ago
-
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner14 minutes ago
-
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor14 minutes ago
-
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari30 minutes ago
-
Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells30 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs agriculture census meeting36 minutes ago
-
DG KDA calls for collective efforts to financially strengthen KDA36 minutes ago
-
2 labourers die, 3 injure in Nishtar-II wall collapse incident36 minutes ago