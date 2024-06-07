Fire erupts into Mumtazabad grid station warehouse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Fire erupted into a Mumtazabad grid station warehouse here on Thursday evening.

According to Rescue officials, the fire erupted into the old metres scrap warehouse at Mumtazabad grid station which started spreading speedily due to wind storm.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operation with 15 fire vehicles. The old metres of scrap was removed with the help of excavator.

Rescue teams controlled on fire and started cooling process. There was no report of any injured in the incident.

Upon receiving the information, Commissioner Maryam Khan, DC Waseem Hamid Sindhu and CPO reached the spot and monitored the operation.