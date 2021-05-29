Fire erupts into Roomi cotton factory, number of cotton bales gutted

Fire erupted into Roomi cotton factory Khanewal road as number of cotton bales gutted due to fire here on Saturday

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Kaleemullah said that control room has received an emergency call regarding fire in cotton bales at Roomi cotton factory.

Rescue 1122 immediately dispatched seven fire vehicles, two motorbikes and one ambulance.

The reason of the fire could not be ascertained yet.

Rescue spokesman Ehsan Shahid said that the all out efforts were being to extinguish the fire as 25 fire vehicles from Khanewal, Multan, Cantonment board, Rescue 112 vehicles and others were being used to control on fire.

Over five hours passed but the fire could not be extinguished till filing the story late night.