KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Fire erupted into gas cylinder shop due to gas leakage near Jehanian bypass on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, fire broke out into a gas cylinder shop suddenly near Jehanian bypass.

The Rescue fire fighters responded quickly and controlled on fire while no human loss was reported in the incident.

APP /slm-sak