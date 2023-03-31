Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces In General Area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District

North Waziristan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023) On 31 March 2023, a fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

Own troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.



However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshad Ullah (age 29 years, resident of District Karak), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan’s Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.