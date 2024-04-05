Fire Exchange:Two dacoits killed by firing of own accomplices

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Two dacoits were allegedly killed after exchange of fire between a police party and accomplices of the arrested dacoits near Chak 22/WB, Vehari.

According to police sources, a police team along with two arrested dacoits was on its way to the police station after recovering a pistol, when the companions of the dacoits allegedly attacked the police party.

They opened fire in order to set free the arrested dacoits, named Khursheed and Shahbaz. Meanwhile, the police also retaliated and started firing at the attackers. The arrested dacoits died during exchange of fire. However, the alleged companions of the dacoits managed to escape. The dead dacoits were involved in over 34 cases of heinous crime. Few days ago, these dacoits had also killed a lawyer Jawad Langrial during a dacoity, said police sources.