Fire extinguish at Arsoon forest

CHITRAL, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) ::The wildfire that erupted last night has been extinguished by firefighters of the Rescue1122 with the help of locals and employees of forest department here Saturday.

Firefighters of Rescue1122, who were busy extinguishing the wildfire at Arsoon forest till late night, succeeded and cleared all the forest.

The local and employees of KP Forest Department have supported Rescue 1122 firefighters.

The reason behind the fire eruption has not yet been ascertained. No loss of life was reported.