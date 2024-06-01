Fire Extinguished At Amluk Dara Mountain
Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 10:48 PM
The fire erupted in the Amlok Dara Pahar, area of Dir Lower was brought under control on Saturday
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The fire erupted in the Amlok Dara Pahar, area of Dir Lower was brought under control on Saturday.
On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Payan Wasil Khan, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Revenue Tariq Khan, the personnel of Rescue 1122, Levies Force, Wildlife Department, along with civil defense officials and local people, have reached the spot to extinguish the fire in Talash Amluk Dara Mountain, and the fire has been brought under control to some extent.
