UrduPoint.com

Fire Extinguished At Centaurus Mall

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Fire extinguished at Centaurus Mall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :The fire which erupted at Centaurus Mall in Islamabad on Sunday afternoon has been extinguished by timely efforts of the rescue teams.

According to details, there was a massive fire on the building's exterior which was extinguished and cooling is in progress.

Senior police officials, including IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, administration officers and rescue teams were at the spot while an alternative plan has been issued to maintain the flow of traffic.

The rescue teams safely pulled out the people trapped in the shopping mall from the back side of the building, after which the teams conducted a search operation inside the Mall.

Fire brigades and a helicopter were also called to douse the fire.

According to initial reports, no casualties have been reported so far. The fire broke out at the 3rd floor of the Mall.

The cause of the fire is yet to be identified..

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Police Traffic Progress Nasir Sunday From IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

22 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

22 hours ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago
 Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for su ..

Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for suffering humanity: Prime Minist ..

1 day ago
 North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Mis ..

North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles - Reports

1 day ago
 Some 20% of French Filling Stations Short on Fuel ..

Some 20% of French Filling Stations Short on Fuel Due to TotalEnergies Strike - ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.