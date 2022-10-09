Fire extinguished at Centaurus Mall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :The fire which erupted at Centaurus Mall in Islamabad on Sunday afternoon has been extinguished by timely efforts of the rescue teams.

According to details, there was a massive fire on the building's exterior which was extinguished and cooling is in progress.

Senior police officials, including IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, administration officers and rescue teams were at the spot while an alternative plan has been issued to maintain the flow of traffic.

The rescue teams safely pulled out the people trapped in the shopping mall from the back side of the building, after which the teams conducted a search operation inside the Mall.

Fire brigades and a helicopter were also called to douse the fire.

According to initial reports, no casualties have been reported so far. The fire broke out at the 3rd floor of the Mall.

The cause of the fire is yet to be identified..