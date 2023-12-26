Open Menu

Fire Extinguished At Karachi’s Saddar Mobile Market After Hours-long Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Fire extinguished at Karachi’s Saddar mobile market after hours-long operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The fire which erupted in Karachi’s Saddar mobile market on early morning on Tuesday has been doused after hours of struggle.

According to rescue officials, the blaze broke out at Saddar Shah Jahan mobile market, spreading to numerous shops, and creating a challenging situation for the authorities.

Promptly responding to the emergency, five fire tenders and two water bowers combated the fire.

According to Saddar Electronics Dealers Association President, Rizwan Irfan, over 100 shops in the market were damaged and the trades suffered the loss of millions of rupees.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Water Mobile Saddar Market Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with Ch ..

Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with China to new heights: Caretaker ..

8 minutes ago
 A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

22 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail toay

3 hours ago
 Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melb ..

Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melbourne today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

7 hours ago
UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institu ..

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity'

16 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: S ..

16 hours ago
 Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys ..

Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys for 4 days

16 hours ago
 CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension ..

CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

16 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary wit ..

Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

16 hours ago
 CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects ..

CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by Dec 31

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan