Fire extinguished at Karachi’s Saddar mobile market after hours-long operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The fire which erupted in Karachi’s Saddar mobile market on early morning on Tuesday has been doused after hours of struggle.

According to rescue officials, the blaze broke out at Saddar Shah Jahan mobile market, spreading to numerous shops, and creating a challenging situation for the authorities.

Promptly responding to the emergency, five fire tenders and two water bowers combated the fire.

According to Saddar Electronics Dealers Association President, Rizwan Irfan, over 100 shops in the market were damaged and the trades suffered the loss of millions of rupees.