Fire extinguished in BRT bus, passengers vacated safely

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The fire that erupted in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus near Gulbahar Station was extinguished and all the passenger were vacated safely.

Spokesman for BRT said that Rapid Response Team are also present on the site of incident to provide help.

He said that investigation is underway to probe the reason of the fire eruption in BRT bus.

He said all the passengers are safe and there was no casualty reported in the incident.