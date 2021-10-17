Fire extinguished in warehouse of firecrackers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A fire, which broke out on Sunday morning in a warehouse of firecrackers located in the densely populated Saddar town of the metropolis, has been put out and the process of cooling is continue, according to a fire brigade official.

'A few vehicles caught the fire, which were parked near the warehouse,' said the official adding that so far no information of any loss of life have been reported, but only a small number of vehicles had burnt.

A total of eight fire-tenders took part in the process of dousing the fire and the cause of the fire eruption has yet to be ascertained, he added.