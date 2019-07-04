Fire fighter dies during rescue operation in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A fire fighter of Rescue 1122 died during an operation of a roof collapsed incident on Nisbat Road on Thursday.

On information about the fire in the house, the fire fighters, including Waseem Abbas, reached the spot and started the rescue operation during which the roof collapsed of the deserted house.

Resultantly, the fire fighter came under the debris and died on the spot. The volunteers pulled out the body from debris after two hours.