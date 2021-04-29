Fire fighters douse sever blaze in four hours operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Fire fighters of Rescue 1122 here on Thursday saved a number of shops and other commercial properties from being gutted by effective handing of sever blaze which was doused after a four hours long tough operation.

The fire was suddenly erupted at a godown on Ring road near Al-Fatah Tower at around 5:32 pm, said a statement issued by Rescue 1122.

Soon after receiving reports of fire, Rescue 1122 staffers rushed to the site, around 30 fire fighters, seven fire vehicles and two ambulances took part in the operation which continued for four hours.

People appreciated the bravery and professional competence of Rescue 1122 staffers in putting off the blaze and saved near by properties from any damage.