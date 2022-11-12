Fire fighters, rescue teams training exercise held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Fire fighters and rescue teams training exercises held at Jinnah Convention Centre on Saturday to rescue people from high-rise building in any disaster.

Talking to media during exercise, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said that the purpose of drill was to protect one's own life and help others in emergency situations.

He said the exercise was aimed to make fire fighters and rescue teams vigilant and more efficient to deal with unseen situation, especially rescue operation in high-rise building.