Fire fighters role appreciative amid people, properties rescue operation

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Marking International Fire Fighters Day, district emergency officer Dr Ashfaq Mian Monday said fire fighters played a vital role amid people and properties rescue operation.

Talking to media, he said fire fighters put their lives at risk and rescue the people so they were being termed as heroes across the world.

He paid rich tributes to those fire fighters who rescued people but sacrificed their own lives including the fire fighters who sacrificed their precious lives during Gakhar Plaza rescue operation.

He said, Rescue 1122 was in dire need of more facilities for extinguishing fire in multi-stories' buildings.

Meanwhile, Media Coordinator Amir Nawaz briefed about yearly performance of Rescue 1122 fire fighting department.

He said, this year 307 fire cases were reported but due to prompt response of Rescue 1122 fire fighting team the assets of worth Rs473.11 million were saved from ablaze.

During different fire fighting operation in Attock this year, 17 fire fighters were injured and one fireman was martyred, he added.