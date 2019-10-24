Fire fighters to get fire risk allowance by Friday: Deputy Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Mayor Karachi Syed Arshad Hasan said that Fire brigade department was like the backbone in KMC, fire allowance will be paid to the fire staff by October 25 (Friday noon).

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in his office to review the problems of fire brigade department on Thursday.

The finance department has completed the work in this connection, he added.

The Mayor Karachi was running the system despite limited resources with better management.

The meeting was attended by the Financial Adviser Dr.

Asghar Abbas Shaikh, Chief Fire Officer Tehsin-ur-Rehman, representatives of fire fighters and other notables.

Deputy Mayor said the fire brigade department secures the lives and property of citizens.

This department has been provided with equipment and other necessary apparatus at the cost of Rs 160 million due to efforts of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, however still we need to equip this department with more facilities to serve the city, he said.

The fire fighters thanked the Mayor Karachi for taking special interest in the payment of fire risk allowance.