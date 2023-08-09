Open Menu

Fire Fighting Arrangements Checked In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 08:18 PM

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, the instructors of the Civil Defense Department visited various factories in the Small Industrial Estate and checked the fire fighting arrangement

According to DC office, where fire fighting arrangements were not in place, 7 days notices were issued to them and instructions were given to complete the arrangements as soon as possible.

