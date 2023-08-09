Fire fighting arrangements checked in Kohat

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, the instructors of the Civil Defense Department visited various factories in the Small Industrial Estate and checked the fire fighting arrangement

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, the instructors of the Civil Defense Department visited various factories in the Small Industrial Estate and checked the fire fighting arrangements.

According to DC office, where fire fighting arrangements were not in place, 7 days notices were issued to them and instructions were given to complete the arrangements as soon as possible.