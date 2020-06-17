UrduPoint.com
Fire Fighting Continues To Extinguished The Blaze At Ghee Mill

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

Fire fighting continues to extinguished the blaze at ghee mill

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Firefighters are struggling to extinguish the huge fire broke out at Dalda Cooking Oil and Ghee Mill, some 19 hours ago, located in an area of Kalayam Shareef.

While updating the latest situation, a spokesman of Rescue 1122, said that five rescue vehicles were called to the site. While 100 rescuers 15 fire extinguishers, two ambulances, two special equipment vehicles and army helicopters were taking part in the fire fighting operation.

Two rescue workers were injured and given first aid at the scene and are out of danger.

No other injuries or casualties were reported.

Most parts of the building have collapsed, the spokesman said.

A huge fire broke out at the Dalda Cooking Oil and Ghee Mill located in an area of Kalayam Shareef on Tuesday evening, the fire spread quickly and engulfed the entire building and godown, which were supplying cooking oil and ghee to different parts of the country.

The fire spread to a four-kanal area but much of it has been extinguished, spokesman said.

