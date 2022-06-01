UrduPoint.com

Fire Flare-up At Store's Basement Near Jail Chowrangi Kills 1

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Superstore caught fire on Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead, while the blaze is yet to be extinguished (until the filing of this report) despite the passage of hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Superstore caught fire on Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead, while the blaze is yet to be extinguished (until the filing of this report) despite the passage of hours.

The fire broke out at 11am in the warehouse of the superstore situated on Jail Chowrangi according to official. The superstore is situated in a multi-storey building.

As the fire broke out, a person who was rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital lost his life. However, despite continuous efforts and more than a dozen fire brigades present at the site, the fire was not doused.

Eyewitnesses said that the superstore administration did not try to extinguish the fire instead they opted to exit the store and stand outside.

Fire officials also said that had the administration kept fire extinguishing equipment in-store, then the fire could have been controlled at an earlier stage.

(APP)SSO

