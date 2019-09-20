UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Guts 5 Shops On City College Road Hyderabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 10:44 PM

Fire guts 5 shops on city college road Hyderabad

A fire, sparked reportedly by a short circuit, gutted 5 shops in the Al Madina Market on the City College Road here Friday evening.According to the police, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and douse the raging blazes in over an hour after the incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :A fire, sparked reportedly by a short circuit, gutted 5 shops in the Al Madina Market on the City College Road here Friday evening.According to the police, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and douse the raging blazes in over an hour after the incident.

The police said no harm to life occurred in the incident. The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro also sent the revenue officials to the spot to coordinate with the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (HMC) staff in dealing with the situation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Road Hyderabad Market

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

2 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

3 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

33 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

47 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

48 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.