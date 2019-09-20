Fire guts 5 shops on city college road Hyderabad

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :A fire, sparked reportedly by a short circuit, gutted 5 shops in the Al Madina Market on the City College Road here Friday evening.According to the police, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and douse the raging blazes in over an hour after the incident.

The police said no harm to life occurred in the incident. The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro also sent the revenue officials to the spot to coordinate with the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (HMC) staff in dealing with the situation.