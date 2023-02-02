Fire guts entire village, burns livestock alive in Balakot

An entire colony of houses was gutted while livestock worth millions of rupees was burnt alive when a fire erupted in a remote village in Balakot tehsi on midnight Wednesday

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :An entire colony of houses was gutted while livestock worth millions of rupees was burnt alive when a fire erupted in a remote village in Balakot tehsi on midnight Wednesday.

According to police sources, the fire broke out in Patti village in the Jaraid union council. The incident also caused severe to minor injuries to dozens of people including women and children.

One of the victims, in a video circulating on social media, said the fire erupted due to a short circuit in one of the houses between 11 pm to 12 am and engulfed the entire colony of mud houses within no time.

He claimed there were a total of 12 houses in the colony and all were burnt to ashes.

While complaining about the late arrival of rescue teams and police, he said the victims were trying on their own to put the fire out but to no avail.

On behalf of all the victims, he added, "I appeal to the authorities concerned to come to the aid of these poor people, who have no place to shelter their families".