Fire guts plastic warehouse, fuel station in separate incidents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Two separate fires engulfed a warehouse and a fuel station in different parts of the district here on Saturday, destroying goods worth millions of rupees.

According to an official of the Fire Brigade, a godown of plastic items caught fire from a short circuit near Phuleli canal in the limits of Pinyari police station, gutting goods worth millions of rupees.

The facility belonged to a trader, Ghulam Mustafa.

The official said it took them a few hours to douse the raging blazes.

He said that in another incident on Seri Road, a petrol filling machine caught fire at a fuel station and that fire soon spread to a diesel filling machine. The fire destroyed the filling machines and some other assets at the fuel stations, he added.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that no casualty had been reported in any of the two incidents.