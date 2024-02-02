Open Menu

Fire Gutted Plastic Items Worth Rs40 Million In Warehouse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 09:22 PM

A fire engulfed a warehouse of plastic items in street number 2 of a commercial place in Puqqa Qila area here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A fire engulfed a warehouse of plastic items in street number 2 of a commercial place in Puqqa Qila area here on Friday.

According to the Fort police, it took the fire tenders around 5 hours to douse the raging blazes which had swept through the ground and first floors of the warehouse.

The police said that the owner, Imamuddin, claimed that items worth around Rs40 million had been gutted.

The owner also complained that Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's fire tenders arrived an hour after they informed the brigade about the fire.

The police said they were investigating the cause of the fire because it was still not known what had sparked it.

The upper portion of the facility was named Shafique Crockery while the ground floor was owned by Imamuddin.

APP/zmb

