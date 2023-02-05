Fire in 132 kV grid station causes power suspension to various feeders of Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Power supply to various feeders including Committee Chowk, Tippu Road and Dhoke Farman on Sunday remained temporarily suspended after a fire broke out at the main hole of 132 kV grid station Rawalpindi Cantonment.

GSO teams were busy restoring the power supply to the affected feeders at the earliest, said the Spokesperson of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) in a statement issued here.