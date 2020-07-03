Fire in Abbottabad forest doused: Rescue 1122

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:07 PM

A fire that broke out in Sirban Hill forest near Abbottabad on Thursday night which spread over a large area was doused by Rescue officials on Friday morning

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A fire that broke out in Sirban Hill forest near Abbottabad on Thursday night which spread over a large area was doused by Rescue officials on Friday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 official, their teams reached the site of the fire receiving information and brought the fire under control after hectic effort of three hours.

The rescue teams faced difficulties during operation to douse the fire due to the mountainous terrain.

Rescue workers said the blaze reduced dozens of trees into ashes while some wild animals were also killed.

