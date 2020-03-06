UrduPoint.com
Fire In Cotton Factory In Hyderabad Claims Life Of A Labourer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:31 PM

A cotton factory in Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district caught fire on Friday, killing a labourer in the wake

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :A cotton factory in Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district caught fire on Friday, killing a labourer in the wake.

According to the police, the deceased 22 years old Ahsaan Ali Gadahi was shifted to Bilawal Bhutto Medical Hospital in an unconscious condition where he was declared dead.

The police told that the deceased sustained burn injuries.

The fire, which engulfed the factory's mixing department, reportedly sparked from the short circuit in the electric system.

Some workers told the police that the factory's management tried to hide the dead body by not reporting the matter to the police.

The in charge SITE police post Zahid Jhatyal told that they were trying to contact the factory's owner.

On the other hand, the factory management alleged that the local fire department responded late to the incident.

