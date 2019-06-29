UrduPoint.com
Fire In Ghandian Village Forest Claims 2 Lives

Two persons died on Saturday while trying to extinguish the wild fire which had engulfed the forest on huge area around Ghandian village of Khanpur Tehsil

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Two persons died on Saturday while trying to extinguish the wild fire which had engulfed the forest on huge area around Ghandian village of Khanpur Tehsil.

Four local persons were taking rest after controlling the fire. Suddenly a huge flame erupted burning Abdul Rasheed son of Deen Muhammad and Muhammad Ejaz son of Atlas to death while their two colleagues escaped.

The dead bodies of both firefighters were later shifted by the area people to hospital.

Meanwhile, District Forest Officer Rizwan Kazmi told media persons that during the last week many incidents of fire had burnt destroyed some 400 to 500 acers of jungle in various areas and cases had also been registered against some persons in that regard.

Every year during the hot months of May to July, fire destroys vast tracts of forests on the hills of districts Haripur and Abbottabad.

The fire also damages the rare species of wildlife, including Grey Goral, Black Partridge, Grey Partridge, Chakur Partridge and See-see Partridge with eggs as their breeding season is underway during these months.

No steps have been taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to control jungle fires on permanent basis. The provincial government, which has spent billions of rupees on the tree plantation, should take measures to save the existing forests.

It may be added that during last six years, fire incidents had taken place on the hills of Tarbaila Lake, Beer, Khanpur, Abbottabad and Lora in summer.

Three years back, unknown persons had set ablaze Beer Valley forest destroying tress over six kilometer area.

Similarly, the jungles of Shimla and Sarban hills located around the Abbottabad city, catches fire every year several times, which is usually extinguished naturally by rain.

