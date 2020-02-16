Fire in gypsies tents: report presented to DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The report regarding loss due to burning of 31 gypsies tents near vegetable market two days ago was presented to Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

According to report, the 31 gypsies tents were burnt in which 30 years old Ashraf Bibi and her seven year old daughter Kiran had died.

Rs 9.5 million loss due to fire in tents was estimated in which one motorcycle, one cycle, seven goats and household included.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Ahmad Raza presented thereport.