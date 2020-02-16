UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire In Gypsies Tents: Report Presented To DC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 04:10 PM

Fire in gypsies tents: report presented to DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The report regarding loss due to burning of 31 gypsies tents near vegetable market two days ago was presented to Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

According to report, the 31 gypsies tents were burnt in which 30 years old Ashraf Bibi and her seven year old daughter Kiran had died.

Rs 9.5 million loss due to fire in tents was estimated in which one motorcycle, one cycle, seven goats and household included.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Ahmad Raza presented thereport.

Related Topics

Fire Died Market Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler grants fishermen AED5 million

57 minutes ago

FAB issues bonds valued at over AED3 billion withi ..

57 minutes ago

Saudi youth to volunteer at Expo 2020 Dubai

57 minutes ago

Ghadan 21 transforming Abu Dhabi&#039;s economy, c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

2 hours ago

Bowardi to highlight defence cooperation at Global ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.