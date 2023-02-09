UrduPoint.com

Fire In House Burns 4 Family Members Alive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Fire in house burns 4 family members alive

At least four people of the same family, including women and children, were burnt alive when a fire erupted in a house in Gali Banniyan village of Abbottabad on Thursday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :At least four people of the same family, including women and children, were burnt alive when a fire erupted in a house in Gali Banniyan village of Abbottabad on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit and within no time entire house was ablaze.

Due to the fire, the roof of the house collapsed.

The sad incident happened within the limits of Nawan Shahr Police Station.

The dead were identified as Samina Bibi, 40, Moin, 22, Muneeb, 15, and Muniba, 23.

Locals had recovered the bodies from the house before the arrival of Rescue 1122 at the site.

Later, the rescue officials shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital, Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Abbottabad Police Station Same SITE Rescue 1122 Women Family From Sad

Recent Stories

DIFC announces enactment of new DIFC family arrang ..

DIFC announces enactment of new DIFC family arrangements regulations

21 seconds ago
 PTI govt used NAB for 'political victimization': F ..

PTI govt used NAB for 'political victimization': Faisal Karim Kundi

12 minutes ago
 West Puts Pressure on African Countries That Want ..

West Puts Pressure on African Countries That Want to Take Part in Russia-Africa ..

12 minutes ago
 US, Japan Hold Strategic Dialogue on Democratic Re ..

US, Japan Hold Strategic Dialogue on Democratic Resilience - State Dept.

9 minutes ago
 UK Starts Building Third Dreadnought Class Ballist ..

UK Starts Building Third Dreadnought Class Ballistic Missile Submarine - BAE

9 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Says Mexico Remaining Friendly ..

Russian Ambassador Says Mexico Remaining Friendly Country Despite Int'l Turbulen ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.