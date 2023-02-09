Fire in house burns 4 family members alive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :At least four people of the same family, including women and children, were burnt alive when a fire erupted in a house in Gali Banniyan village of Abbottabad on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit and within no time entire house was ablaze.

Due to the fire, the roof of the house collapsed.

The sad incident happened within the limits of Nawan Shahr Police Station.

The dead were identified as Samina Bibi, 40, Moin, 22, Muneeb, 15, and Muniba, 23.

Locals had recovered the bodies from the house before the arrival of Rescue 1122 at the site.

Later, the rescue officials shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital, Abbottabad.