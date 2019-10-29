UrduPoint.com
Fire In Itwar Bazar Wipes Out 302 Stalls

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 03:26 PM

Fire erupted at Sunday Bazaar at Peshawar Mor in Islamabad during wee hours of Tuesday morning wiped out around 302 numerous stalls at D,E and H series but it was controlled within an hour, police and district administration said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Fire erupted at Sunday Bazaar at Peshawar Mor in Islamabad during wee hours of Tuesday morning wiped out around 302 numerous stalls at D,E and H series but it was controlled within an hour, police and district administration said.

The fire erupted around 3:50 am and it mainly engulfed the stalls of carpet, shoes and other items. Soon after the fire, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat reached the scene. In his message on social media, he said "Alhamdolillah it was controlled within one hour. I have met the affectees and will take appropriate measures to make this Bazar have foolproof arrangements to prevent any such incident in future".

Sunday Bazaar (Itwar Bazar) is located in H-9 Sector and such incident happened on July 18, 2019 and on other occasions in the past.

Following the orders of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, an inquiry committee has been constituted to look into the incident.

The police said the cause as to how the fire erupted in the first place is yet to be determined. There were no causalities reported as people were not present in the area during early morning.

Twelve vehicles of fire brigade participated in the operation to extinguish fire while Rescue 1122 and Quick Response Force were also present at the scene trying to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Meanwhile, sources in Capital Development Authority (CDA) said that exact calculation of stalls damaged in the fire is being made and to be shared later. It is to mention that Bazaar opens in three days (Sunday, Tuesday and Friday) of the week but is proper operation will remain halt today (Tuesday).

