Fire In Kunari Forest Under Control: Forest Conservator

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 01:31 PM

Conservator of Forest Diamer-Astore Division, Jalal Ahmed, said Thursday that fire which had erupted in thick Kunari forest, Dareel area had been extinguishe

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Conservator of Forest Diamer-Astore Division, Jalal Ahmed, said Thursday that fire which had erupted in thick Kunari forest, Dareel area had been extinguishe.

Talking to media, he said the staff of the forest department brought the sporadic fire under control with help of local community while Force Commander Gilgit Baltistan provided a helicopter on the special request of Secretary Forest Shahid Zaman.

� He said a strategy had been devised to prevent such fire outbreak in future adding that the credit also goes to the staff of the forest department who promptly took action and brought fire under control and prevented forest trees from destruction.

